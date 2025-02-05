Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion.

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

PENG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,593. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.68. Penguin Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PENG shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,200. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $44,623.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,480.86. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,062 shares of company stock valued at $621,917. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

