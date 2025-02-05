Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Down 22.7% – What’s Next?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 422.60 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 453 ($5.65). Approximately 2,128,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,460,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586.26 ($7.32).

Pennon Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 566.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 581.92.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 14.69 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -152,500.00%.

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

