Penny Stocks To Research – February 03rd

Invivyd, Society Pass, HCW Biologics, U.S. Energy, and BigBear.ai are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are typically low-priced, speculative securities of small companies that trade for less than $5 per share. These stocks are often highly volatile and carry a higher level of risk due to their low liquidity and lack of regulatory oversight. Trading penny stocks can offer the potential for large returns but also come with a significant level of risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invivyd (IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,718,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,433,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.61. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVVD

Society Pass (SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

SOPA traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $2.48. 110,600,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,527. Society Pass has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOPA

HCW Biologics (HCWB)

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.67. 326,868,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,677,279. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCWB

U.S. Energy (USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

USEG traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,900,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,433,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $90.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.71. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USEG

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. 20,593,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,748,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

See Also