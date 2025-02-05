Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.