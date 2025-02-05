Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $134.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

