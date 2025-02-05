PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCN stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 207,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,062. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

