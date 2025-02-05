PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDI opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

