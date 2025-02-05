PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PGP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,598. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
