PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.