PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PHK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

