PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PFL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 138,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

