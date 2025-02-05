PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PML opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

