Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading Down 19.3% – Time to Sell?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) was down 19.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Approximately 12,106,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 2,055,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Down 20.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £24.91 million, a PE ratio of -435.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Predator Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Predator Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predator Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.