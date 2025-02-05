Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.260-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $990.8 million.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,068. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Premier had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Premier will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Premier’s payout ratio is 61.77%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,708.56. This trade represents a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $25,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,142.74. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,425 shares of company stock worth $1,320,242 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

