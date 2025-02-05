Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.00

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.25.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

PMHG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. 3,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

