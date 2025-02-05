PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 471 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,636,000. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 31st, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,297 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $724,416.84.
- On Friday, January 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,831 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $391,266.39.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33.
- On Monday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $707,808.40.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PNRG opened at $213.28 on Wednesday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
