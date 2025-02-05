PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 471 Shares of Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,636,000. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,297 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $724,416.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,831 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $391,266.39.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33.

On Monday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $707,808.40.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNRG opened at $213.28 on Wednesday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

