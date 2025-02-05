PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Head to Head Review

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apyx Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $52.35 million 1.05 -$18.71 million ($0.83) -1.75 PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 27.43 -$105.90 million ($1.95) -36.71

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apyx Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -58.59% -137.98% -36.74% PROCEPT BioRobotics -50.07% -38.57% -26.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Apyx Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 6 0 2.86

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $97.86, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Apyx Medical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold under the Renuvion name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma name in the hospital surgical market. It also develops and manufactures various hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures; and OEM generators, as well as related accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

