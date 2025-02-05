Promising 5G Stocks To Watch Now – February 04th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, deployment, or utilization of 5G technology. These stocks typically belong to companies that manufacture 5G infrastructure, provide 5G services, or develop 5G-enabled devices. Investing in 5G stocks is often seen as a way to capitalize on the growth potential of the 5G network expansion and associated technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,177,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,861,047. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.31. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,376. The company has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $141.21 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average is $166.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,327,205. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

MPWR stock traded up $23.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $652.41. The stock had a trading volume of 258,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,395. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $609.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.83. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

