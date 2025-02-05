Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – February 02nd

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, or utilization of nanotechnology, which involves manipulating materials at the nanoscale level. Investors may be interested in these stocks due to the potential for groundbreaking advancements in various industries such as healthcare, electronics, and energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $196.44. The company had a trading volume of 177,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.66 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. OSI Systems has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $201.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. 81,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,133. The company has a market capitalization of $346.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. NVE has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $90.24.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 60,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,018. Clene has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 466,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 3,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,524. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49.

