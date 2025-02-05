Promising Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – February 02nd

Deckers Outdoor, Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, and ON are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are primarily engaged in the production, manufacturing, or sales of products designed for outdoor activities or recreation. These companies may include those in the outdoor apparel, equipment, camping, hiking, or sporting goods industries. Investing in outdoor stocks allows individuals to take advantage of the growth and trends in the outdoor industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $45.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,044,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,056. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $125.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.97. 16,379,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,721,410. The company has a market capitalization of $787.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Walmart has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $99.15. 7,057,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,673. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.91. 1,733,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.35. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. 5,777,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,168. ON has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

See Also