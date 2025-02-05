Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Today – February 02nd

TCTM Kids IT Education, TeraWulf, and Cyclerion Therapeutics are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are publicly traded stocks with a low share price, typically trading for less than $5 per share. They are considered highly speculative investments due to their volatile nature and lack of strict regulation, often appealing to investors seeking high-risk, high-reward opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

TCTM Kids IT Education (TCTM)

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

NASDAQ:TCTM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 730,270,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,122. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. TCTM Kids IT Education has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCTM

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,985,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,537,984. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 82,476,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,225. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYCN

Read More