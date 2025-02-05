Promising Transportation Stocks To Consider – February 05th

Uber Technologies, BigBear.ai, Berkshire Hathaway, Vertiv, and Booking are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of companies involved in the movement of goods, people, or materials from one place to another. These companies may operate in sectors such as airlines, railroads, trucking, shipping, and logistics. Investment in transportation stocks can provide exposure to the overall health and performance of the transportation industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. 65,396,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,230,076. The company has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,319,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,974,945. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $390.00 and a 52 week high of $491.67.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $7.72 on Wednesday, hitting $118.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,726,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded up $56.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,735.24. 118,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,670. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,973.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,447.13.

