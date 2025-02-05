Promising Utility Stocks To Watch Today – February 02nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, and Eversource Energy are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as water, electricity, and gas to consumers. These stocks are considered to be stable and defensive investments because the demand for their services remains relatively consistent regardless of economic conditions. Utility stocks often pay steady dividends, making them attractive to income-seeking investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.60. 83,239,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,449,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.34.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $468.39. 5,439,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,255. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $381.48 and a one year high of $491.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.24.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,485,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.07. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton has a 52 week low of $245.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 103,625,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,870,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Eversource Energy (ES)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $57.64. 12,767,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84.

