Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Today – February 05th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, or distribution of virtual reality technology and products. These stocks are affected by factors such as technological advancements, consumer adoption of virtual reality devices, and the overall growth of the virtual reality industry. Investors may seek to purchase virtual reality stocks to potentially capitalize on the expanding market for virtual reality technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $704.48. 11,150,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,819,773. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $618.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $718.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $86.44. 1,005,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,527. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.70 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Recommended Stories