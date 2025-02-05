Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares rose 66.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 210,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 80,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Up 66.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.