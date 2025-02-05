Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

PRU opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.31.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

