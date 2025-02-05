PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. PTC had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 16.37%.
PTC Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $189.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,785. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
