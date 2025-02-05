PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. PTC had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 16.37%.

PTC Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $189.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,785. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

