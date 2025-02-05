Q1 Earnings Forecast for LINKBANCORP Issued By DA Davidson

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report issued on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $7.40 on Monday. LINKBANCORP has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.44.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 234.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 444,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 311,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 67,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

