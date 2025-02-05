Q1 EPS Estimates for VSCO Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

VSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.