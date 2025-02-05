Q2 Earnings Estimate for AXIS Capital Issued By Roth Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $11.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. State Street Corp boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,110,000 after buying an additional 112,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,650,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,183,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

