Q2 EPS Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Increased by Analyst

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.60 per share.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $278.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $168.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.