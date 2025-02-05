Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.73%. Qiagen updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.500- EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.280- EPS.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 price target (down from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (up from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

