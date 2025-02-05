QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 304.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,302 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after buying an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,626,000 after buying an additional 1,380,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $173.04 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.21 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

