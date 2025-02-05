Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Raised by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 164,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,048,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

PWR opened at $299.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.23 and a twelve month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

