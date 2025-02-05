Raymond James Has Bearish Estimate for CNI Q1 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $101.79 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.05%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

