RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

RBB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 10,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Fan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $281,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Richard Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $224,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,900.58. The trade was a 19.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $134,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

