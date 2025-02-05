Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2025 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2025 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2025 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Nordstrom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.50.

1/10/2025 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2024 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE JWN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 1,302,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Get Nordstrom Inc alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.