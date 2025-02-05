Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/18/2025 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2025 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Nordstrom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.50.
- 12/30/2024 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/24/2024 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
NYSE JWN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 1,302,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $24.99.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
