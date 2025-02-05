Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

BA opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.02. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $213.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.