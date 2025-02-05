Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 553.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $75.14.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

