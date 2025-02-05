Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $241,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,315 shares of company stock valued at $37,321,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $407.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.07, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $411.30.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

