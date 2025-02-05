Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

ADBE opened at $440.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $634.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

