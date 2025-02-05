Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

