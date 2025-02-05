Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tapestry Q1 Earnings

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Tapestry in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Tapestry has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $76.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $3,437,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

