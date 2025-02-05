Research Analysts Set Expectations for M/I Homes Q1 Earnings

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.05 EPS.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

MHO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

MHO opened at $121.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,674,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,406 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,424,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,278 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

