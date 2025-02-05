Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cummins (CMI)

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $407.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $381.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $424.00 to $425.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $358.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $354.00.

1/14/2025 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2025 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $435.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $369.00 to $424.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

12/9/2024 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.29. 346,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,317. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.00 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.94 and its 200-day moving average is $334.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,880 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

