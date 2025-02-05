ResMed (RMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ResMed (NYSE: RMD):
- 1/31/2025 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/31/2025 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $266.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – ResMed had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 1/16/2025 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.
ResMed Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $243.01. 253,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.15. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $170.56 and a one year high of $263.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.
ResMed Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,428.62. This represents a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,951,201.70. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,094 shares of company stock worth $2,220,721 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
