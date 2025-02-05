ResMed (RMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ResMed (NYSE: RMD):

1/31/2025 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/31/2025 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $266.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – ResMed had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/16/2025 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2024 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

ResMed Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $243.01. 253,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.15. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $170.56 and a one year high of $263.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,428.62. This represents a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,951,201.70. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,094 shares of company stock worth $2,220,721 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

