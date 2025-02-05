Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $46,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

TFC opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

