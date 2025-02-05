Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Buys 18,227 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $14,034.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,037,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,901.95. This represents a 0.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

