Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 157,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 40,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

