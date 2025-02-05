Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 23,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Rocky Mountain Liquor Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.
Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Liquor
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.