Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $80.96. Approximately 542,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,706,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Roku Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,940.16. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,912 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Roku by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

